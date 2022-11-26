Herc Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herc in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.22 EPS.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%.

Herc Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Shares of HRI opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Herc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.