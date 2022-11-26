Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $9.56

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.56 or 0.00057636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $125.05 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00252472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00088735 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,081,262 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars.

