Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Marc Haugen Sells 5,390 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ichor Trading Down 1.2 %

Ichor stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.99. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $50.72.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 381,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ichor by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 172,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ichor by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ichor by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

