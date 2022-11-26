Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $218.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.