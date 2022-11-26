Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $218.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
