Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Illumina Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $218.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

