Imago BioSciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imago BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMGO. Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

