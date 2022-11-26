iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) versus Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Critical Comparison

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Boxed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.20 -$69.22 million ($3.02) -0.16 iMedia Brands $551.13 million 0.02 -$22.01 million ($1.92) -0.30

iMedia Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. iMedia Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Boxed and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boxed presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 350.45%. iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 970.21%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Boxed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% iMedia Brands -8.16% -75.94% -8.93%

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iMedia Brands beats Boxed on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iMedia Brands

(Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions. It also provides women's apparel and accessories under the Christopher & Banks brand; men and women accessories under the J.W. Hulme brand; and Shaq kitchen products and watches. In addition, the company operates online marketplaces for discounted merchandise through OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com; and Retail Media Exchange, an advertising auction platform for advertisers, digital publishers, and supply-side and demand-side platforms. Further, it offers a suite of value-added services; Float Left, an OTT software as a service app platform for media and consumer brands; and i3PL, an end-to-end, white label, managed services specializing in ecommerce customer experience and fulfillment services. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.