Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.90) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFXA. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.29) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a one year high of €19.70 ($20.10).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

