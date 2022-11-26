Infratil Limited (IFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.
Infratil Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.54.
Infratil Company Profile
