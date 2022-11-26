InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

InfuSystem Price Performance

INFU stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. InfuSystem has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $165.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.