Insider Buying: Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Buys 1,301 Shares of Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £5,399.15 ($6,384.24).
Aquis Exchange Price Performance
Shares of LON AQX opened at GBX 430 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 397.49. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 652 ($7.71). The stock has a market cap of £116.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.67.
About Aquis Exchange
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.