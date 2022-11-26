Insider Buying: Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Buys 1,301 Shares of Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £5,399.15 ($6,384.24).

Shares of LON AQX opened at GBX 430 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 397.49. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 652 ($7.71). The stock has a market cap of £116.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.67.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

