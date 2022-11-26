Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,238 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,945.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,359,935.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $211,017.60.

On Monday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,451 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $774,982.95.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $184,529.92.

On Thursday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,309 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,134.04.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,698 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $274,356.42.

On Thursday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,282 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $991,071.38.

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,921 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $187,213.05.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.28.

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96.

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $853,165.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

EMO stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 298,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

