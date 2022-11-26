Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys 57,908 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 57,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $34,744.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 15.4 %

Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price target on Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 150.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

