Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys 57,908 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 57,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $34,744.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.39.
Separately, Northland Securities cut their price target on Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
