Insider Selling: Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Insider Sells £83,000 in Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Neil Crabb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($0.98), for a total value of £83,000 ($98,143.55).
Frontier IP Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Frontier IP Group stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.04) on Friday. Frontier IP Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.25 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of £48.41 million and a P/E ratio of 517.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.71.
Frontier IP Group Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.