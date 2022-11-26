Insider Selling: Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Insider Sells £83,000 in Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Neil Crabb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($0.98), for a total value of £83,000 ($98,143.55).

Frontier IP Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Frontier IP Group stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.04) on Friday. Frontier IP Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.25 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of £48.41 million and a P/E ratio of 517.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.71.

Frontier IP Group Company Profile

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, identifies and evaluates commercialization of intellectual property generated by academics, universities, and other partners in the United Kingdom. It also provides investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

