Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells 969 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.10, for a total transaction of C$148,349.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,790.63.

On Friday, November 11th, Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total value of C$169,392.13.

TRI opened at C$155.53 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$119.23 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The company has a market cap of C$74.56 billion and a PE ratio of 53.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$143.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Bank of America raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

