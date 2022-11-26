Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

