Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $109.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.