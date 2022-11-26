Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 977,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,224 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFS opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

