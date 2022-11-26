International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

