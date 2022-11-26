inTEST Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTT. Northland Securities began coverage on inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of INTT opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth about $39,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 770,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 98,980 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

