Investec Group’s (INVP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.39) price objective on the stock.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of Investec Group stock opened at GBX 508.40 ($6.01) on Wednesday. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 336.30 ($3.98) and a one year high of GBX 541.40 ($6.40). The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,016.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 428.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 436.61.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Insider Activity at Investec Group

Investec Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($4.99), for a total value of £955,661.20 ($1,130,023.89).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

