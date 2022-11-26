IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.37 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $597.47 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

