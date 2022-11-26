IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Peter Warne Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Rating) insider Peter Warne acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.89 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of A$177,820.00 ($117,761.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops autonomous timekeeping software under the subscription license model.

