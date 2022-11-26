IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Peter Warne Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Rating) insider Peter Warne acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.89 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of A$177,820.00 ($117,761.59).
IPH Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
IPH Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.