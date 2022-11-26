iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,055.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,372,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 246,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 38,466 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

