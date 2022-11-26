iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU opened at $33.28 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.