J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 240.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.20 ($2.84).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.83) to GBX 161 ($1.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.31) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.48) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($19,770.60).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 900.80. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 168.70 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.60 ($3.59). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

