Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

