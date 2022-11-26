Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Aixtron Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €30.02 ($30.63) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 1 year high of €30.04 ($30.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 33.91.
Aixtron Company Profile
AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.
