Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $92.47 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

