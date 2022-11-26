Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Calavo Growers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Calavo Growers in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Calavo Growers’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVGW. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $643.85 million, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 0.65. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.78%.

In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

