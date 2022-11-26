Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SGS SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SGS in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for SGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,390.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $23.57 on Thursday. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

