Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $8.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 541,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

