Joycelyn Cheryl Morton Buys 16,000 Shares of Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Joycelyn Cheryl Morton purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,405.58).
Gelion Price Performance
Shares of GELN stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.65) on Friday. Gelion plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 312 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 22.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.86.
Gelion Company Profile
