Joycelyn Cheryl Morton Buys 16,000 Shares of Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Joycelyn Cheryl Morton purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,405.58).

Shares of GELN stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.65) on Friday. Gelion plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 312 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 22.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.86.

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include industrial light towers, solar and wind farms, desalination plants, mining pumps, passenger and heavy vehicles, electric buses and trains, and irrigation systems and other agricultural applications, as well as used by commercial and industrial enterprises and grid operators.

