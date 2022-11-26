JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($51.44) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($49.19) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($39.61) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($35.47) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($56.76) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,169.33 ($49.30).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.4 %

DGE opened at GBX 3,762.50 ($44.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,687.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,700.62. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($38.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($48.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £85.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,687.50.

Insider Transactions at Diageo

About Diageo

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,807 ($45.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,261.19 ($9,768.46). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 673 shares of company stock worth $2,479,347.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.