Kelcy L. Warren Acquires 500,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 132.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 74.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

