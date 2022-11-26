KeyCorp Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $116.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.