KeyCorp Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.3 %

CLF opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

