KeyCorp Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $7.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

DLTR opened at $151.33 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

