KeyCorp Weighs in on Greif, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.00. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Greif Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $260,092.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,217,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,064,905.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $260,092.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,217,451 shares in the company, valued at $166,064,905.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,616 shares of company stock worth $3,218,886. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

