Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.43. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.