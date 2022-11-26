Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.44.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Klépierre Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

