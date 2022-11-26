KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) vs. Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Head-To-Head Comparison

KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get KM Wedding Events Management alerts:

Profitability

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A Rover Group 4.15% -7.20% -5.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

84.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Rover Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $109.84 million 7.81 -$64.05 million $0.04 116.75

KM Wedding Events Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KM Wedding Events Management and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Rover Group has a consensus target price of $7.22, indicating a potential upside of 54.58%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Summary

Rover Group beats KM Wedding Events Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KM Wedding Events Management

(Get Rating)

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for KM Wedding Events Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KM Wedding Events Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.