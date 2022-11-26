Korea Investment CORP Acquires 5,009 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

