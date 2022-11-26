Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

