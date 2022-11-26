Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.94 and its 200 day moving average is $284.76.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.