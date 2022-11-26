Korea Investment CORP Buys 16,661 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $17,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $186.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

