Korea Investment CORP Buys 371,900 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Shaw Communications worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after buying an additional 5,439,058 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,665 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,197 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

