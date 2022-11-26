Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $494.32. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

