Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,148 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Hologic worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. abrdn plc lifted its position in Hologic by 32.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.7 %

HOLX stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.