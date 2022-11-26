Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,638 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Loews worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.41 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

